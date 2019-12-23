QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) to Issue — Dividend of $0.12

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA QRFT traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.54. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.