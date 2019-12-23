Quasarcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $443.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $582,607.00 and $443.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00065935 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000583 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,363,498 coins and its circulating supply is 168,363,498 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

