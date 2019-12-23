Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $110.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $94.00.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.07.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX stock opened at $107.12 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.