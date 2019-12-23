QYNO (QNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $399.00

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, QYNO has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One QYNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. QYNO has a market capitalization of $399.00 and $2.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QYNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QYNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.