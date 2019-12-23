Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Cap Tops $237,403.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $237,403.00 and approximately $8,225.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00183015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.01180420 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00118158 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

