Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Lowered to GBX 6,300 at Goldman Sachs Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 6,350 ($83.53) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 7,700 ($101.29) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,692.35 ($88.03).

LON RB opened at GBX 6,180 ($81.29) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,961.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,202.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71).

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Warren Tucker purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, with a total value of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

