RED Hits Market Cap of $241,701.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One RED token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. During the last seven days, RED has traded 1% higher against the dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $241,701.00 and $5,552.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00557291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007967 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000491 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.