Red Pulse Phoenix Price Tops $0.0040 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $199,691.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Coinrail and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.