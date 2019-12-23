Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Price Up 6.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $58.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Renewable Energy Group traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.58, approximately 769,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 725,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on REGI. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 76,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $972.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.77 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

