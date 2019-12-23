Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PBF. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen raised shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Shares of PBF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.61. 2,914,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.60. PBF Energy has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $37.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $163,711.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,292,385 shares of company stock worth $71,434,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

