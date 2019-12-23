Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.48.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.40. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 309.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 377.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 71.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

