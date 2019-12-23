Safe Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00006088 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. Safe has a total market cap of $9.47 million and $89,839.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00067763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057808 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00584113 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00229448 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004729 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00084005 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001905 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

