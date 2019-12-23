Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 159.12%. The company had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of SGMO stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $8.42. 2,357,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,566. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,432,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $8,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,490,000 after purchasing an additional 596,573 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 247.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 46.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 634,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

