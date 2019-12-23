Santos (ASX:STO) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.38

Santos Ltd (ASX:STO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$8.38 ($5.94) and last traded at A$8.32 ($5.90), with a volume of 623041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$8.32 ($5.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion and a PE ratio of 19.17.

About Santos (ASX:STO)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

