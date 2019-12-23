Sapien (SPN) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Sapien has a total market cap of $266,690.00 and $22.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapien token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last week, Sapien has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Sapien Token Profile

Sapien Token Profile

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,617,524 tokens. Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network

Buying and Selling Sapien

Sapien can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapien should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapien using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

