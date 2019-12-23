Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust (LON:SST) Shares Up 0.6%

Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC (LON:SST)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,035 ($13.61) and last traded at GBX 996 ($13.10), 23,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 38,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 990 ($13.02).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 985.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,015.74. The company has a market cap of $297.54 million and a P/E ratio of -20.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust’s payout ratio is -0.24%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Whitley purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 990 ($13.02) per share, with a total value of £14,850 ($19,534.33).

About Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust (LON:SST)

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing mainly in smaller Asian quoted companies. It invests mainly in the shares of smaller Asian quoted companies. For investment purposes, the investment region includes China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

