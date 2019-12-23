Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Hold Rating at Cowen

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

SGEN traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,156,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,876. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $122.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $228,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $2,348,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,348 shares of company stock worth $23,091,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after purchasing an additional 66,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

