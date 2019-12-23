Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEB) fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.25 and last traded at $38.25, 228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.64.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter.

About Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

