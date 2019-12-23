SIX (SIX) Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last Week

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded up 85.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One SIX token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Liquid and Coinsuper. SIX has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $455,949.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SIX has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official website is six.network

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

