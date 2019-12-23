Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Up 6.5%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd (CVE:SYH)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 157,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 88,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24.

In other Skyharbour Resources news, Director Jordan Trimble sold 400,000 shares of Skyharbour Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$62,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,250 shares in the company, valued at C$66,662.53. Insiders bought a total of 77,000 shares of company stock worth $14,254 over the last quarter.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

