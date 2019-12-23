Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,406. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 2.02.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 17,796 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $761,134.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,104.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,339.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,950 shares of company stock valued at $23,350,595 over the last three months. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.