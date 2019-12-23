Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SNCAF. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial set a $37.50 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Snc-Lavalin Group to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snc-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

