Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCGLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of Societe Generale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Societe Generale alerts:

SCGLY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. 139,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. Societe Generale has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Societe Generale had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Societe Generale will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.