Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts recently weighed in on SCGLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of Societe Generale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
SCGLY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. 139,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. Societe Generale has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.11.
About Societe Generale
Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.
