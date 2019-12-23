SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Up 0.3%

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) shares shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.24 and last traded at $82.12, 15,574 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 31,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.84.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 157.7% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

