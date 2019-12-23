SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.23 and last traded at $26.24, 31,120 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 27,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CJNK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,693,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,678 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.