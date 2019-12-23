Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,805.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00001063 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bisq. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $2,805.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022090 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003432 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.73 or 0.02541925 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

