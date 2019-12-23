Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

SRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.38.

NYSE:SRC opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at $236,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 126.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 77,782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,631 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

