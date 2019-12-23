Swap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $232,851.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Swap has a market cap of $313,292.00 and approximately $232,851.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swap has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00184557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.01172330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00118953 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 7,603,822 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

