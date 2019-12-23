Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Switch also reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

SWCH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 401,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,044. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. Switch has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $927,600.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Insiders have sold 337,933 shares of company stock worth $5,296,356 over the last ninety days. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,036,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 78.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,251,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 56.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,822,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,800 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 34.9% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,202,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 570,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 43.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after buying an additional 666,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

