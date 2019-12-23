Synergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Synergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCI) will post sales of $155.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Synergy Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.10 million. Synergy Resources posted sales of $190.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synergy Resources will report full-year sales of $650.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.30 million to $697.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $668.83 million, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $767.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synergy Resources.

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.73 million.

SRCI has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital cut Synergy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Synergy Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Synergy Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:SRCI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. 11,731,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,414. Synergy Resources has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

About Synergy Resources

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

