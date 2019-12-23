TajCoin (TAJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,208.00

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, TajCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TajCoin has a market cap of $9,208.00 and $1.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TajCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00067288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00055547 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00592081 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00230114 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004531 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00083205 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004843 BTC.

About TajCoin

TajCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 13,497,277 coins. The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech . TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

