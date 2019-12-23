TEAM (TokenStars) Achieves Market Capitalization of $260,012.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $260,012.00 and $4,788.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000235 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

