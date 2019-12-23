Thore Cash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0007

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Thore Cash has a market cap of $35,962.00 and $30,309.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00559959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007911 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

