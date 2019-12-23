TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut TransAct Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $13.59.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. TransAct Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

