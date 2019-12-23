TrezarCoin (TZC) Price Tops $0.0025

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. TrezarCoin has a market cap of $471,065.00 and $1,431.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded 72.2% higher against the US dollar. One TrezarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00065575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00055549 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00586627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00229735 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004610 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00082870 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004826 BTC.

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TrezarCoin (CRYPTO:TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 198,185,200 coins and its circulating supply is 186,185,200 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrezarCoin

TrezarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrezarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrezarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrezarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

