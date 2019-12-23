Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

TKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKC. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 170.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 29,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

