Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) & Cerro Grande Mining (NYSE:CEGMF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) and Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.7% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cerro Grande Mining and Turquoise Hill Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerro Grande Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Turquoise Hill Resources 0 4 1 0 2.20

Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus price target of $2.52, suggesting a potential upside of 252.42%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Cerro Grande Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and Turquoise Hill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -180.98% Turquoise Hill Resources -12.60% 5.34% 3.33%

Volatility & Risk

Cerro Grande Mining has a beta of 19.96, meaning that its stock price is 1,896% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and Turquoise Hill Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerro Grande Mining $3.33 million 0.20 -$1.16 million N/A N/A Turquoise Hill Resources $1.18 billion 1.22 $411.20 million N/A N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Cerro Grande Mining.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Cerro Grande Mining on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerro Grande Mining

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and limestone deposits. Its primary property is the Pimenton Mine that covers an area of 3,121 hectares located in the high mountain range of Chile. The company was formerly known as South American Gold and Copper Company Limited and changed its name to Cerro Grande Mining Corporation in March 2011. Cerro Grande Mining Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Providencia, Chile.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

