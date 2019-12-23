United Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CNAB) Trading Down 10.2%

United Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CNAB) dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 349,361 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 324,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

About United Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CNAB)

United Cannabis Corporation owns intellectual properties related to growth, production, manufacture, marketing, management, utilization, and distribution of medical marijuana and marijuana infused products in the United States. The company focuses on developing therapeutics, including Prana Bio Nutrient Medicinal products for supplement deficiencies related to the endocannabinoid system, including pain, neuropathy, arthritis, MS, IBS, autism, seizures, eczema, sleep, anxiety, head trauma, opioid dependency, and clinical endocannabinoid deficiencies; and Prana Aromatherapy Transdermal Roll-on line that provides targeted and large surface relief with combinations of aromatherapy.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for United Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.