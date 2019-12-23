Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Univar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,707. Univar has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Univar will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Univar in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,539,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Univar by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,100 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,689,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 13.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,421,000 after purchasing an additional 795,046 shares during the period.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

