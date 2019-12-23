UnlimitedIP (UIP) Market Cap Hits $8.91 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, LBank, Allcoin and HADAX. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $428,131.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00182830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.01177607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00118198 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, Allcoin, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

