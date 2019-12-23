UralsCoin (URALS) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. UralsCoin has a market capitalization of $2,665.00 and $7.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UralsCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub and Crex24. During the last seven days, UralsCoin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000254 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About UralsCoin

URALS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,921,278 coins. UralsCoin’s official website is www.uralscoin.info . UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UralsCoin

UralsCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UralsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UralsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

