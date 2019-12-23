VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.94 and last traded at $34.98, approximately 449 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter.

