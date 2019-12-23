Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.63 and last traded at $83.69, 3,282,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,846,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.94.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.