Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VREX. BidaskClub downgraded Varex Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.

VREX stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $419,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $609,100.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 46.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

