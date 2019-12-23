Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on VREX. BidaskClub downgraded Varex Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.
VREX stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $35.00.
In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $419,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $609,100.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 46.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
