VeriCoin Trading Up 10% Over Last Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 10% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and Bittrex. VeriCoin has a market cap of $792,271.00 and approximately $1,413.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00056040 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00082520 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000898 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00068451 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,632.50 or 1.00341563 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,333,045 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinEgg and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

