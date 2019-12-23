Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 606.44 ($7.98).

A number of analysts have weighed in on VSVS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.41) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 683 ($8.98) to GBX 593 ($7.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.41) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Vesuvius stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 495.60 ($6.52). 602,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,670. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 646 ($8.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 442.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 470.62.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

