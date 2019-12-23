Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 target price on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

VRAY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. 3,497,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.10. Viewray has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 75.41% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viewray will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Viewray by 9.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viewray by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Viewray by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Viewray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Viewray by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

