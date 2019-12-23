VNT Chain (VNT) One Day Volume Hits $313,502.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One VNT Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin. VNT Chain has a market cap of $4.19 million and $313,502.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00183015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.01180420 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00118158 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

