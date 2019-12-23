Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 211 ($2.78).

Several brokerages recently commented on FAN. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Volution Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of LON:FAN remained flat at $GBX 245 ($3.22) during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 33,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,373. Volution Group has a twelve month low of GBX 140 ($1.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 245 ($3.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $478.89 million and a PE ratio of 26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 206.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 184.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.54%.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

