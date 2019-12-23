Wavesbet Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45,223.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $131,387.00 and $45,223.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025894 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002273 BTC.

About Wavesbet

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io . Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

